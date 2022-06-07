LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman charged in a Lexington crash that killed a child has reached a plea agreement in her case, according to a report by LEX 18.

Sequoyah Collins was initially facing several charges, including murder, after a crash that killed 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez back in 2019. Police said Collins was drunk and was driving more than 80 mph when she ran a red light and hit another vehicle, according to witnesses. A blood test also confirmed that she had traces of cocaine in her system, police said.

Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney Lou Anna Red Cord said Collins pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter as part of the plea agreement. Collins also pleaded guilty to two counts of Assault, one count of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, two counts of second-degree Wanton Endangerment and DUI.

While Collins has not been officially sentenced, her plea agreement includes up to 15 years for pleading guilty to first-degree Manslaughter. The two Assault counts and first-degree Wanton Endangerment also could carry up to five-year sentences.

Because first-degree Manslaughter is considered a violent offense, Collins must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole. 

Her sentencing is scheduled for July 28.

Related stories:

Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags