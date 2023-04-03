LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital, after she was shot in the Russell neighborhood early Monday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of S. 19th Street near Chestnut Street. That's where officers from LMPD's 1st Division responded to a call of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the gunshot victim.
She was taken to University Hospital, but her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to a news release.
There are no known suspect(s) at this time, but anyone with information is asked leave an anonymous tip by calling 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted using the LMPD's online crime tip portal.
