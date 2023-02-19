LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot by her boyfriend in east Louisville on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 13000 block of Vendetta Way, near the Gene Snyder Freeway and La Grange Road, around 2 p.m. Police said a man shot his girlfriend once during an altercation.
She was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit is handling the investigation. Smiley said charges against the man are pending.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.