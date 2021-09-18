LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For 41 years, the "Cruisin' Louisville Street Rods" has been a place people around Louisville can gather and admire hundreds of vehicles.
This year marked the 42nd anniversary of the event after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. There are classic rides, hot rods, classic trucks and everything in between.
People still showed out for the weekend long event this year at Iroquois Park. There are door prizes, giveaways and a water park for kids.
Hundreds are here for the weekend event to either show off or check out the unique collection of cars. pic.twitter.com/ROvbvyBn8s— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) September 18, 2021
Rusty French, a car show participant, is proud of his Mustang Ecoboost Premium and has named it, "my side chick."
"It's got aftermarket turbo, inner coolers... it's my daily driver and it's my baby," he said.
Gates will open on Sunday at 8 a.m. and run through 5 p.m. for the final day of the event.
