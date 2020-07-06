LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Dare to Care food bank says it may not have made it through the pandemic without help from Washington, DC.
The organization's leaders are thanking Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, who stopped by the Fern Valley food bank Monday.
Dare to Care says when COVID-19 hit, it lost volunteers, which meant spending more money on labor costs and less on food. It happened at the same time the food bank saw a spike in people who needed food.
Dare to Care says the federal aid programs McConnell helped pass kept the center open, but McConnell said the organization deserves the credit.
"I wanted to come by and thank you, thank all of these guys in the back for coming to work and helping us through this. This is an extraordinary example of a great organization that's existed a long time helping those who need them, who need help and I'm glad the CARES Act allowed them to help do their job better," said McConnell.
Kentucky received about $12 billion from the CARES Act.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.