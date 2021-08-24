LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care has a new leader.
The Louisville-based nonprofit announced on Tuesday Vincent James was selected as the CEO and President. He will assume the position in October with the retirement of Brian Riendeau.
EXCITING NEWS! @daretocarefb is excited to announce Vincent James as the new CEO and President. Dare to Care is thrilled to welcome Vincent to the team as we continue to fight for a #HungerFreeKentuckiana! Read the full announcement, here > https://t.co/9oMJATiVIP. pic.twitter.com/gwQL1Znogr— Dare to Care (@daretocarefb) August 24, 2021
James currently serves as Chief of Community Building, overseeing Louisville Metro departments including Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods, Resilience & Community Services, Parks & Recreation, Youth Transition Services and the Louisville Zoo.
"I'm eager to join the Food Bank's phenomenal staff to further its vital mission 'To lead our community to feed the hungry and conquer the cycle of need.' I'm committed not just to feed the line but to end the line of hunger," James said in a news release.
Dare to Care is the fourth largest nonprofit in the Louisville region, according to a news release.
"Vincent was an integral member of my leadership team during some of the most challenging times in our city's history, and I'll be forever grateful for his wise counsel and work ethic," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release.
Dare to Care Food Bank is also receiving a big boost.
Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods donated 15,000 pounds of food, which can produce 12,500 meals to feed those in need.
Food insecurity spiked during the pandemic, causing foodbanks to struggle to keep up with demand.
Dare to Care partners with nearly 300 local social service agencies in Kentuckiana to distribute food to our community.
Related Stories:
- Dare to Care using mobile pantry to serve neighborhoods in need
- Food insecurity remains a local issue despite economic recovery
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.