LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christopher Brooks was an innocent man, but it didn't matter.
Police say Monique Hardiman fired a gun, and one of the stray bullets hit Brooks and killed him. That was Saturday morning on Elliott Avenue. Since then, his daughter's life has been much more difficult.
Grieving her father's loss, Latissha Batts isn't sure how she'll get by without her day. She's disabled, and he's always been there to make life easier.
"I'm immobile," Batts said. "He'd come around and help me cook, clean and do other stuff — do stuff in the yard."
Brooks, a father, grandfather and even great-grandfather, still hasn't been buried. Batts and her family can't afford that right now.
"After the person dies, it's still pain," she said. "It's still financial burden. It's still a loss."
It's not the money this family needs, though. Their biggest desire is for the city's gun violence to come to an end. Batts has lost multiple family members to gun violence in Louisville.
"It's just bad," she said. "If I could leave and pack my family up right now, I would."
Even her sister, who lives out of town, wants to move to Louisville to help. But, because of the violence in the city, Batts tells her to stay away.
Frustrated with the city's reaction to the all-too-common shootings, Batts said there's more beneath the surface.
"(People say) 'Oh somebody else got shot, somebody else got shot,'" she said. "I'm the aftermath of what happens after this violence occurs."
Struggling to get by every day and still grieving with the loss of her father, Batts and her family need help. An event at Elliot Park helped raise money for the family Friday, and a GoFundMe page hopes to raise even more funds.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.