Philip and Pat Bruce have lived in their Dawson Springs, Kentucky home for 16 of their 51 years of marriage. They sat on the porch of the destroyed home waiting for President Biden, as he toured areas hit by the tornado. Dec. 15, 2021
Tornado damage in Dawson Springs, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers use the high school in Dawson Springs, Ky. to sort items donated for tornado victims. Dec. 15, 2021.
"I intend to do whatever it takes as long as it takes, as long as it takes to support your state, your local leaders, as you recover and you rebuild," Biden said Wednesday. "Because you will recover and you will be rebuild."
The president said there will be federal money to help in the initial recovery phase.
"The government is going to cover 100% of the cost ... for the first 30 days for all the emergency work," he said. "It includes debris removal, cost of overtime and law enforcement, emergency service personnel and shelter. That will get you through."
DAWSON SPRINGS, KT - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON CREEK, Ky. - December 14, 2021 - USAR OH-TF1 searches the Dawson Springs KY area. They have canine dogs as part of their teams to assist with the search as well. FEMA Photo.
The small town is starting to salvage the pieces of their homes and belongings as donations come in by the truckloads from all over Kentucky and beyond. Now that the power and lights are back on at the local high school, volunteers are using classrooms to sort through donations of clothes, blankets and other items being handed out.
DAWSON SPRINGS | The entire high school is being transformed into a relief area. Classrooms are now filled with clothes, sorted based on size and gender and this cafeteria is packed with food. @WDRBNewspic.twitter.com/e7wYVcx9LE
Philip and Pat Bruce lived in their Dawson Springs home for 16 of their 51 years of marriage, but that home was left in shambles. They waited for Biden on Wednesday outside the house they took shelter in during the storm.
"What goes through our mind, I would say, is that the Lord is good all the time, because we're still here," Philip Bruce said. "Everything we've worked our whole lives for is right here, and it can be replaced. We're lucky. We're blessed."
Philip Bruce said his sister-in-law passed away after the tornado hit her home not far from where they live. He said he's not sure how he and his wife will start to rebuild but said Dawson Springs is still their home.