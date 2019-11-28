LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a two-car crash early Thanksgiving morning near the Washington County and Scott County line in southern Indiana.
Police responded to a wreck involving two cars on around 12:49 a.m. Thursday. Investigators believe a black 2002 Chevy Cavalier, driven by Victor Colon, 50, of Scottsburg, Indiana, pulled out in front of a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Stephanie Barnett, 35, of Salem, Indiana, at an intersection near State Road 56. The two-car collision knocked Colon's Cavalier off the road, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County Coroner.
Barnett and two juvenile passengers were taken to University Hospital and Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville. Colon's passenger, Barbara M. Hall, 55, was airlifted to University Hospital. The conditions of those involved, other than Colon, are unknown.
Officials are unsure if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
