LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eleven people have died from the flu in Indiana this season, which is already seven more than last year.
Three of the victims were between 50 and 64 years old, and the other eight were at least 65.
Nationwide, more than 19,000 people were admitted to the hospital with the flu over the last week.
Doctors said the best ways to avoid getting the flu include getting the vaccine, cleaning frequently-touched objects and washing your hands often.
To see the Indiana flu dashboard, click here.
