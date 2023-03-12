LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Decomposed human remains were found on the campus of Northern Kentucky University Sunday.
According to campus officials, the remains were located in a wooded area near the soccer stadium around 12:30 p.m. by a person who was on campus for soccer activities.
It's currently not believed that foul play is involved.
A full statement from NKU can be read below:
"Today at 12:28 p.m., the NKU Police Department received a call from a bystander who was on campus for soccer activities and while walking behind the soccer stadium, discovered what appeared to be decomposed human remains in the wooded area near the stadium. Officers immediately responded. By 1:22 p.m. the detective on site contacted the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team to assist with processing the scene. At 2:50 p.m. the Coroner arrived to the scene.
Based on information available to us, the situation poses no danger to campus. The initial investigation does not suggest any foul play. The NKU Police Department, Highland Heights Police Department, Campbell County Special Incident Response Team and Coroner are on site conducting an investigation. We will update you with additional information as we learn more."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.