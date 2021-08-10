LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The demand for COVID-19 testing is back on the rise.
Health leaders in Kentucky and Indiana say especially over the past seven days, the demand has grown significantly.
"We've had some long lines at our site there at the health department," said Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health officer.
Yazel said the health department has pulled some staff members away from other areas to keep up with the increase in demand for testing.
"People who feel well typically don't get swabbed for the fun of it, so when we see those big, long lines we know more people are symptomatic," he said.
Yazel said demand is not as high as it was during the peak of the pandemic.
He's asking that people who want to get a COVID-19 test from the Clark County Health Department to register before showing up. For information on how to register, click here. Yazel said there is no out-of-pocket charge for the test.
Across the river in Louisville, demand for testing is also on the rise.
"We are inundated with testing right now," said Christina John, senior director of operations for UofL Physicians.
John said testing is being done at all five urgent care clinics and at some primary care locations. Her advice to anyone looking for a COVID test is to call their primary care provider and see if that provider offers a test. John said the urgent care locations do not require an appointment, but she recommends calling about a test before walking in so someone can come outside to administer a test and limit potential exposures inside the buildings.
John said rapid tests and PCR tests are available. She said rapid tests are not as accurate if someone is not currently showing symptoms.
According to John, at these locations, a person's insurance will be billed for the test. She said a person wanting a test can get tested with or without insurance, and a grant is available to help with those who are uninsured.
Norton Healthcare is expanding testing sites. For the most recent information about Norton and how to sign up for a test there, click here.
Bluewater Diagnostics is also continuing to run its public COVID-19 testing site outside Southeast Christian Church off Blankenbaker Parkway.
Erik Korte, Bluewater's lab director, said last fall around 600 people were driving through to get tested each day. Korte said this May and June, the number had dropped to just a handful. Now, he said around 50-100 people are getting tested each day as demand is increasing.
"The way we're going to get ahead of this is for everybody to get vaccinated," he said.
Korte said there is no appointment necessary to get a COVID-19 test at this location.
For additional testing information in Kentucky, including at local pharmacies, click here.
For additional testing information in Indiana, click here.
Yazel said over-the-counter test kits are also available, but people who test positive using those kits are encouraged to self-report online to be part of the state database and for contact tracing concerns.
