LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 Kentucky Derby winner is preparing to get back on the track at Keeneland.
Rich Strike shocked the world back in May with his upset win. Now, his trainer Eric Reed says the 3-year-old will now place in the Breeders' Cup next month in Lexington.
Rich Strike is the only winner of this year's Triple Crown races to still be competing.
The November Breeders' Cup will also include Flightline, a horse from the barn of embattled trainer Bob Baffert.
Final entries and the post position draw will be held Monday at Rupp Arena.
Keeneland is hosting the richest two days in North American racing for the third time.
The Breeders' Cup races run Nov. 4-5.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.