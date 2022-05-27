LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the top youth basketball players in the country will be in Louisville this weekend.
A Nike Elite Youth Basketball (EYBL) event will bring in hundreds of players and thousands of fans and families to the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the first time the event is being held in Louisville.
One of the nation's top college prospects, D.J. Wagner, is expected to compete. He's being recruited heavily by both John Calipari at the University of Kentucky and Kenny Payne at the University of Louisville, the latter of which just hired Wagner's grandfather, Milt Wagner, onto his staff.
Other top players, such as Bronny James — the son of LeBron James — Kwame Evans, Ron Halland and Omaha Biliew.
Games run 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. It wraps up Monday with games from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To get tickets, click here.
