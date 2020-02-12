LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A dog has died after being left outside an animal shelter in Henry County, Kentucky.
In a post to its Facebook page, the Henry Trimble County Animal Shelter said the dog was left outside the shelter in a flimsy crate. A note left with the dog, a 2-year-old American bulldog named Cane, said his owners left the dog at the shelter because they could no longer take care of him.
Workers at the shelter believe the dog broke out of his cage, ran into a road and was hit by a truck.
"To the person that thought it was a good idea to leave a 100 pound dog in a flimsy crate with dogs barking all around him, it was a bad idea and it cost Cane his life," the post says.
The shelter is hoping the owners who abandoned Cane will soon be exposed.
"... Animal control will identify you on the video cameras. What happens to you for your carelessness is irrelevant to me. Cane will still be dead."
