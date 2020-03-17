LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Domestic violence shelters are expecting more calls for help during the coronavirus outbreak, when most people are told to stay at home.
"One of the worst things about this time period is isolation, and we don't want people living in isolation, especially if they are in a volatile relationship," said Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, CEO of the Center for Women & Families. "We are extremely concerned that the incidents of domestic/intimate partner violence are likely to go up."
With no school, no daycare, and for some people, no jobs, Wessels-Martin said volatile relationships could turn violent during a quarantine period. During times of social distancing, many families and partners will be spending a lot of uninterrupted time inside their homes.
"Alcohol sales have gone through the roof, so that's just an extra added worry," she said.
Anyone concerned about their safety should start creating a safety plan now, experts said. That includes where to go and whom to call. Keep in mind that being stuck inside with an abuser could complicate some calls for help.
"Kids aren't at daycare, they aren't at school, so (victims) may not have the ability to make a phone call or have the conversation that they normally do," said Wessels-Martin. "Have a code word (with family or friends). Be able to give some type of a sign or signal that you need help."
Advocates encouraged any friend of family member with the "slightest suspicion" that someone is involved in a volatile relationship to check on them. During times of social distancing, FaceTime is considered the best way to pick up on any nonverbal cues that someone could be in danger.
"Kind of like the virus, we don't want people to get caught off guard," Wessels-Martin said. "The key is to do the planning ahead of time."
Because of the coronavirus, the center is taking health precautions by asking women to call first. Inside the shelter, everyone's temperature is checked several times a day.
"During this time of quarantine, during this time of people being isolated, we are still here," said Wessels-Martin.
The Center for Women & Families has a free, 24-hour hotline: 844-BE-SAFE-1.
