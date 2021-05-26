LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ever think that blowing out candles would be a thing of the past? A father invented a way for kids to blow out their birthday candles without spitting on the cake.
Mark Apelt, a Virginia dad, found a solution that lets kids enjoy the fun of blowing out candles, but keeps the germs away.
Apelt’s battery-powered Blowzee is activated when someone blows into it, activating a fan that’s supposed to put out the flames.
According to the product description, the user's breath is redirected away from the cake.
Apelt, 44, told The Daily Progress he came up with the idea during a pre-pandemic beer with friends when they discussed a recent party where the 6-year-old sprayed saliva onto the cake.
“I mean, you like cake but suddenly you’re like, ‘no thanks, I’m on a diet’ after you watch that,” Apelt told The Progress in a report published Monday.
“We talked about how we don’t do that with any food other than birthday cake,” he said. “I mean, you don’t do it with hamburgers. No one finishes cooking a hamburger and then blows on it and says, ‘here’s you hamburger.’ OK, you blow on soup, but you blow on your own soup.”
The Blowzee design came after a few other false-start prototypes, including a filtered mask.
It sells for $14.99 according to its website, though its listed on sale for $9.99.
The coronavirus pandemic has made people much more conscious of germ-spreading but as social distancing and mask restrictions are lifting, a return to the old practice of blowing out candles may be expected.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.