LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of local anti-war activists gathered outside Metro Hall in downtown Louisville on Thursday evening, rallying against the United States getting into another military conflict in the Middle East.
The group said the Louisville rally was part of a national day of action across the country in opposition to the escalation of war with Iran.
"What we're saying when we come out here is we don't want to see poor young people going off to fight another war," Galen Zavala Sherby said. "We don't want to see more Iranian, Iraqi, Afghani citizens dying at the hands of American soldiers, American bombs, American weapons."
Several different groups organized similar rallies across the country Thursday amid the U.S. House approving a non-binding war powers resolution to restrain President Donald Trump's actions on Iran, asserting that he must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.
