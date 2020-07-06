LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver crashed a vehicle into a home in Lexington on Sunday afternoon, and authorities are worried about a potential collapse.
A Lexington Fire Department official said people inside the home, on Highlawn Avenue, were not hurt. The official also said the vehicle’s driver ran from the scene, according to a story from LEX18.
Authorities said they are trying to figure out how to remove the vehicle without causing the home to collapse.
No other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and LEX18. All Rights Reserved.