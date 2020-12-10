LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Duke Energy is dedicating more than $460,000 to help qualifying Indiana customers pay their winter electric bills.
Those who quality can receive up to $300 toward their bill. The electric company will work the Indiana Community Action Association and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s Energy Assistance Program to determine who is eligible for assistance.
Duke suggests customers first check with their local agency to make sure the funds are still available there before applying. To find a list of service providers by county, click here.
The funds are coming from corporate contributions and customer donations, according to a news release from the electric company.
