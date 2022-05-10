LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six Louisville high school seniors were surprised with college scholarships by Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Superintendent Marty Pollio on Tuesday.
"It's one of my favorite days of the year," Pollio said. "I think this and graduation are my two favorite days of the year."
Each senior wrote a personal statement and prepared a presentation outlining their college plans and financial needs before completing an interview with Pollio and other district administrators.
"I'm absolutely amazed at some of the hardships our kids overcome," Pollio said. “They have persevered through a pandemic, keeping their focus on education. Giving them a hand to continue their education and make a difference in the world is the reason this scholarship fund was created.”
The scholarship fund comes from money donated by district employees, and an additional $10,000 this year came from Pollio and JCPS winning the $5,000 Kentucky Derby Festival Silver Horseshoe Award.
"I was shocked, I was not expecting this at all," Kayden Coury, a senior at Southern High School, said.
Coury, who has grown up with an older brother who has Down syndrome, and has stood up for others, received $15,000.
"Doing it in school is kind of special because they're in front of their peers, in front of their teachers," Pollio said. "They're definitely not expecting that."
Ahmerah Jackson, a senior at Butler Traditional High School, said the scholarship was a big help for her.
"I'm really grateful because now I don't have to worry about as much as I thought I did," she said.
Jackson's father died three years ago, and her mom became depressed — leaving Jackson to become a caretaker and financial supporter of her mother.
Charlotte Arnold, Giovanni Akpagl, Jesse Lee and Ty'Liyah O'Neal — students at duPont Manual, Central, Butler and Atherton High Schools — also received scholarships on Tuesday for a total of $66,200 given out.
"It really is to take away any financial barriers from some of our kids," Pollio said.
