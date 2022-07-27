LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University is requiring masks for everyone on campus, effective immediately.
An announcement on the mask requirement was sent out late Tuesday night. The school is hosting a summer camp this week, and the new policy applies to campers as well as staff and students on campus.
Campers can take masks off when outside and in residence halls, but masks are required in all classrooms. The last day for camping activities is Aug. 5.
Bellarmine's fall semester begins Aug. 25.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.