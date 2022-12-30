HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION - AP FILE.jpeg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graduation rates in Indiana are holding steady.

In a release, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) said 2022 state graduation rates show 86.61% of students getting a high school diploma.

While the statewide graduation rate was relatively steady, many students continue to recover from the academic impacts of pandemic-related learning disruptions. Here are key areas of success, according to the IDOE.

Statewide, graduation rates increased for:

  • Black students – from 77.05% in 2021 to 77.52% in 2022;
  • Hispanic students – from 82.66% in 2021 to 83.86% in 2022;
  • English Learners – from 82.80% in 2021 to 85.60% in 2022;
  • Special education students – from 74.52% in 2021 to 76.39% in 2022; and
  • Students receiving free and reduced price meals – from 82.84% in 2021 to 83.74% in 2022.

A spreadsheet with statewide-, corporation- and school-level graduation data is available here.

Because of differences between federal and state accountability standards, IDOE also released 2022 federal graduation rates. In 2022, Indiana's federal graduation rate was 85.12% To see complete data, click here.

*Note: Graduation rates in 2020 reflect the State Board of Education’s waiver of the Graduation Qualifying Exam requirement for the 2020 cohort, which could not be administered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this waiver, caution should be exercised when comparing 2019 and 2021 rates to rates in 2020.

**Note: Since the Graduation Qualifying Exam requirement was waived for students graduating in 2020, there is no non-waiver rate for that year.

