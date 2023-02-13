LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children in Indiana will have access to free dental care as part of a statewide program.
Hoosiers: Give Kids a Smile is a program that will provide free oral health care and education in February. It's a collaborative project between the Indiana Department of Health, the Indiana Dental Association, dental care providers, local health departments, libraries and schools.
According to a news release Monday, participating sites will offer oral health education, free dental screenings, preventive and restorative services for children not covered by insurance, along with events at local clinics, schools and libraries.
"The oral health of children is a serious public health issue, and tooth decay is one of the most common chronic diseases among children in the United States," said Nelly Chawla, director of the IDOH Division of Oral Health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports untreated tooth decay affects one in five Indiana children, while four in 10 have tooth decay by the time they start kindergarten.
To learn about local events and more information about child oral health, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.