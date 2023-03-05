LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) has canceled school for Monday as nine schools are still without power or with only partial power after severe storms swept through the area last Friday.
In a press conference with Mayor Craig Greenberg, JCPS Chief of Communications Carolyn Callahan said it was initially 40 schools that didn't have or only had partial electricity.
Around 2:30 p.m., Callahan said the number of schools was 21 but then 30 minutes later she said it was down to 19.
There are also 44 school campuses that have trees or large limbs down. One school has broken windows that have been boarded up and there are power lines down on or near three campuses.
The only flooding that took place was in two schools in one room each.
"We are extremely thankful and grateful that flooding damage and the damage in general is not even worse than it could be right now," Callahan said.
There are also 25 schools that don't currently have internet access.
"While crews continue to work throughout the night to restore power to as many schools as possible, we know our families and staff were impacted by the storm," Callahan said. "We want to support our families and staff, so all JCPS schools will be closed Monday."
The day will operate like a traditional snow day with no Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) for students and staff, according to Callahan. She said the KHSAA regional basketball tournament will continue, but all other athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for Monday.
It's currently unknown exactly what schools are still without or have partial power.
This story will be updated.
