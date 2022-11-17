LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is in the process of building a new west Louisville Elementary School.
Construction is underway next to the YMCA on West Broadway. It's expected to open at the beginning of next school year.
Thursday night, district administrators hosted the first of two community forums to answer questions about the school.
It was also an opportunity to provide input on the school's new name.
"What we're doing is takin the school, Phyllis Wheatley in the California neighborhood and Roosevelt Perry in the Russell neighborhood and combining the two schools for the benefit of the students to provide quality education, but in combining, we don't want to forget our neighborhood," Diane Porter, the board’s chairwoman who represents District 1, said.
A virtual meeting will be held to discuss the new west end middle school.
For more information and for a link to the virtual meeting, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.