LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several months ago, Nichole Finley was in search of a therapist for her daughter, a Jefferson County Public Schools student. Finley, a full-time teacher, wife and mother with limited free time, struggled to know where to turn.
"It was a lot of time," Finley said. "It was very time-consuming."
But a new partnership in Louisville will hopefully allow licensed professionals do that work for parents. JCPS is now working together with Care Solace, a national mental health services company, to better reach students facing anxiety, depression and anger inside or outside of the classroom.
Together, JCPS and Care Solace will expand mental health resources in Louisville's public schools.
"If a parent wants to get resources, we can put the parent in for referral," said Shawn Stinson, a mental health practitioner at Newburg Middle School. "We enter their basic information, and then Care Solace takes that basic information (and) reaches out to the parents or the guardian."
Stinson, who said he sees children daily, said the partnership helps them delve deeper into mental health issues.
"It is a resource service that we get families that need some support that we can't always provide in the school setting," he said. "We're limited on our time."
The partnership started in March, and Stinson believes it's a connection that could potentially save lives. He said he's already put in eight or nine referrals to Care Solace in the first few months.
The service is free to students, teachers and parents.
