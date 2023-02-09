LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Jefferson County Public Schools' staff members were injured Thursday while trying to break up a fight.
It happened at Fern Creek High School, according to a letter sent home from Principal Rebecca Nicolas.
She said two students tried to start a fight with another student. When staff members tried to break it up, several were injured and one had to go to the hospital to get stitches.
Nicolas said both students who started the fight were cited by JCPS Police.
The full letter sent home to parents can be read below:
February 9, 2023
Dear Fern Creek High School Families,
There’s nothing more important than the safety of our students and staff. I’m writing to ensure you have accurate information about a situation that impacted our school today.
This afternoon, two students attempted to start a fight with another student. While attempting to de-escalate these students, several of our staff members were injured, including one who went to the hospital to receive stitches. JCPS Police cited both students.
Please remind your student that violence of any kind is not tolerated at our school. We all must work together to ensure Fern Creek High School remains a safe and welcoming environment for our entire school community.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8251.
Sincerely,
Rebecca Nicolas
Principal
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.