LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Feb. 1, 2023, was a terrifying day for Jamie Herald. Her daughter, a senior at Moore High School, called her as she hid in a closet after a gun was found on campus.
"When your daughter calls you — silently talking because you can't talk — you have no idea what's going on," Herald said. "It's heartbreaking to hear that."
Following that incident and more than 20 others this school year, the Jefferson County Public School Board asked the district to create a proposal to add metal detectors to schools.
In a presentation expected to be shared with the board Tuesday night, the district will go over weapon detection systems, which are different than metal detectors. Weapon detection systems use AI-technology and look for concealed threats like firearms or explosive devices, allow people to walk through without removing pocket contents, belts, jewelry or cellphones and can allow an estimated 1,800 people pass through per hour, according to the presentation slideshow.
Jefferson County Public Schools has already had a team visit multiple school districts around the country to see how those detection systems have been implemented. The presentation said the district has visited the Kentucky Center for the Arts and Churchill Downs in Louisville as well as multiple school districts, including: Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington, Kentucky, Charlotte Mecklenburg Public Schools in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Florida.
The district estimates it will cost about $17 million for a five-year leasing option that includes equipment, software and installation, as well as other cost considerations.
As for implementation, half of JCPS high schools will receive them by fall 2023, the remaining high schools will have them by spring 2024, and all middle schools will have the technology installed by fall 2024, according to the presentation.
Pollio has said the biggest obstacle will be hiring additional staff members. In its presentation, the district displays two staffing options and mentions challenges it faces with staffing.
Currently, three JCPS schools are using metal detectors: Minor Daniels Academy, Breckinridge Metropolitan High School and Waller-Williams Environmental.
"It is never going to be a catch-all," Pollio said after speaking before the Louisville Forum last week. "There is absolutely no way that's possible, but we think this technology is the best — most expensive — but for what we need."
While Herald recognizes the district's work to implement safety measures, she finds the discussion to be more reactive than proactive and hopes to find a different school for her two remaining kids.
"Lexington has metal detectors, so now we're looking at that option because at least we know that our chances of guns being in those schools are decreased because they've taken those actions to prevent it," she said.
The board will not vote to approve and implement the plan, rather just to discuss the district's proposal thus far.
