LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A professional golfer from the Louisville area is supporting children with food insecurity.
Justin Thomas, winner of two PGA Championships, donated money to feed more than 500 students at Camp Taylor Elementary School in Louisville. Students will receive weekends meals for the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release.
"As a professional athlete, I know the importance of eating healthy to achieve my goals and focus on the course that lies ahead," Thomas said in a news release. "Because when kids have enough food to eat, they do better in school. I'm happy to be able to support the kids in my hometown."
Thomas started the Justin Thomas Foundation in 2019 to support military families, junior golf and children in need.
Blessings in a Backpack is a national nonprofit that's headquartered in Louisville. It provides food-insecure children with food on weekends.
"I had kids coming to me crying because they were hungry on weekends," said Tiffany Bolling, the family resource administrator at Camp Taylor Elementary. "We needed additional nutritional support for them."
