LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky students could get a shot at another school year and athletic season after everything lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 128, which is already signed into law, could give kids a chance to retake classes and even make up lost sports seasons. Some school leaders, however, say it's not that simple.
Henry County Schools Superintendent Terry Price said the law especially complicates grades, attendance, graduation and GPA at the high school level.
"It's not that easy to do something like this on a dime," Price said, adding that he's "not a fan" of the new law. "I don't think that there's a lot of superintendents around the state that are fans of this, just because of all of the variables and the unknowns that have not been worked out."
Other Kentucky school districts are starting to tell parents about the new law. Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sally Sugg chose to do so in a newsletter and video message.
"It's called the supplemental school year bill," Sugg said in the video. "That law that is in effect is for K-12. Any student that lost some learning or may be behind can petition the school board to have an extra school year."
Sugg told families that they only have a couple of weeks to decide if a do-over year could be right for them; the law says parents must alert schools of their interest by May 1. The district is still undecided on whether it goes through.
The law deals with both academics and athletics. High school student athletes could have an extra year of eligibility — but with strings attached, Price said.
"When you bring up the fact that it's not just your sporting event, that you're getting a supplemental year and you also have to take classes, that seems to kinda turn the kid off pretty quick," he said.
Local school boards will have the final say on whether or not districts will accept or deny supplemental years in 2021-22. Per the law, school boards must make a decision by June 1.
The Jefferson County Board of Education plans to discuss its options at an April 20 meeting.
Price said he's waiting to gauge families' interest before making an official recommendation in May.
"I'm not ready to say no," he said, "and I'm not ready to say yes."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.