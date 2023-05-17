LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Pleasure Ridge Park High School signed on Wednesday to WireCrafters after graduation, a Louisville-based manufacturer that provides students with a pathway into a welding career right out of school.
Through the program, PRP sends students to work at WireCrafters from noon to 5 p.m. as part of a co-op. Chad Anglin, operations manager at WireCrafters, said 20% of their welding workforce is either in this program or came from this program.
"We’re building a pipeline directly from PRP to our workshop and it’s really been great for us," Anglin said.
On Wednesday, a group of those students agreed to work for WireCrafters after graduation even getting a sign-on bonus from the company. According to Trades Nation, more than 3 million trades jobs are estimated to be open by 2028.
"The more of the kids we get to stay home, the more home-grown talent we get, the more it boosts the community as a whole in everybody’s business, not just ours," Anglin said.
One of those graduates is Carson Heimann, who has spent his time at PRP getting the experience necessary to get a high-paying job right away.
"It gave me a pathway to do stuff that I cared about doing," he said. "(I like) the hands-on aspect and being able to involve myself with things that I like ..."
Anglin said students from PRP can make as much as $28 an hour at WireCrafters.
"It’s all about motivation," said David McCoy, senior welding instructor at PRP. "When they see their peers go to work and driving in that nice vehicle or going out on their own at 18 years old, it motivates them."
