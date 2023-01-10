LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools is taking applications through Feb. 1 in the search for its new superintendent.
The search for a new leader was put on pause last fall, with a plan to resume the search in early 2023. The job listing for the position was posted on the district's website Jan. 5.
The Board of School Trustees plans to screen applications together next month and conduct two rounds of interviews. Members are discussing the idea of having a public forum with the final two candidates.
The hope is to name a new superintendent in early April. Former Superintendent Brad Snyder abruptly retired in July. Bill Briscoe, who served as assistant superintendent, put off his retirement after 44 years with the school corporation to serve as interim superintendent.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.