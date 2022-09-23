LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It could take months to fill the superintendent position at New Albany Floyd County Schools. The search for a replacement for former superintendent Brad Snyder was put on pause last week.
The board hopes for the strongest pool of applicants before next school year.
"They've done this in the best interest of the community. They think they can get the very best applicant in the spring. It's much easier for a superintendent to come in at the start of the school year than mid-year. It's hard for anybody to leave a place sort of in a lurch and come here," said interim superintendent Bill Briscoe.
A school board member told WDRB News this week that there was a shallow pool of applications and the board felt it would be best to resume the search after the new year with a new board.
For now, Briscoe will continue serving as interim superintendent throughout the rest of this school year. He has been with the school system for several years serving in many roles including assistant superintendent. Briscoe had plans to retire but said after the district needed someone to step in and fill the interim role, he was happy to continue working.
"I've enjoyed this. I can tell you that my goal is I want the board to get a dynamic, fantastic, male or female person to come in here and lead the district," Briscoe explained.
Briscoe's main concern for the new superintendent is handling the nationwide bus driver shortage which is also impacting New Albany Floyd County Schools.
The school corporation’s board voted 4-3 in July to approve a retirement agreement with Snyder that would pay him $181,960 in severance pay. A quarter of the amount, $45,490 minus applicable taxes, was to be paid to Snyder within 30 days of the agreement's execution, while the remaining 75%, $136,470 minus applicable taxes, will be paid as part of the school corporation's first payroll of January 2023.
Briscoe was prepared to retire in July after 44 years with the school corporation. Originally, he said he would stay on as interim NAFC superintendent until the start of September. He was previously assistant superintendent of NAFCS.
The board of trustees plans to open the search for a new superintendent again early next year.
