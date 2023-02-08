LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools will extend its search for a new superintendent after concerns were raised over the current pool of candidates.
One board member said they don't think any are "good enough for their schools."
The application portal closed Feb. 1. There are currently 11 candidates for the position. The board will review the applicants on Monday and possibly move forward with some interviews.
NAFCS will ask the state school board association to reopen applications.
The search for a new leader was put on pause last fall, with a plan to resume the search in early 2023. The job listing for the position was posted on the district's website Jan. 5.
The hope was to name a new superintendent in early April. Former Superintendent Brad Snyder abruptly retired in July. Bill Briscoe, who served as assistant superintendent, put off his retirement after 44 years with the school corporation to serve as interim superintendent.
