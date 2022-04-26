LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Oldham County Schools had the chance to prove if they could sink or float on Tuesday.
The Arvin Center held its annual Cardboard Boat Regatta after students designed cardboard boats intended to float. Students paddled in a pool's lap lanes in Buckner.
Here is just the beginning of our day. Mr. Fulks @Engineering classes have been preparing for this day for a long time. The project is called “Buoyancy forces and boat design." Races were at the Buckner YMCA this morning. Competition was fierce! #Arvininaction #AEC #TeamOldham pic.twitter.com/kvIPrTU3Ez— Arvin Education Ctr. (@OldhamCoArvin) April 26, 2022
"We were talking about forces, Archimedes' principle, buoyancy," Bob Fulks, Engineering Academy Instructor, said. "They had to draw their water lines on their boat before they got to race. All the water lines were right on target."
The project tests students creative thinking and problem solving skills.
"Using the engineering process, it's a very good learning experience," Fulks said. "I think it turned out excellent today, we had boats that I didn't think were going to float that made it all the way, so I'm very excited the kids had a good time."
