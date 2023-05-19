LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A middle school student in Jeffersonville could soon have her art displayed on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions of people to see.
Alice Lim, a seventh-grader at River Valley Middle School, is one of the 55 finalists in the fifth annual "Doodle Google Student Contest."
Students from all over the country submitted their own version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt, "I am grateful for."
Lim said her inspiration is her mother. The final winner will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day and will get a $30,000 college scholarship.
Their school will also get a $50,000 technology package.
If you want to help Lim reach the top five, you have until May 25 to vote.
To cast your vote, click here.
