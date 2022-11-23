LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students from Shelby County will march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday morning.
Andrew Mazaraki and Kamryn Lawes, both seniors at Martha Layne Collins High School, will perform in the parade. The two auditioned to join a band with other high school students.
Mazaraki and Lawes have been in New York City practicing and sightseeing this week. It's Mazaraki's second time marching in the parade, but Lawes' first time.
"I didn't think I was going to get it, I just kind of went for it," Lawes said. "But I think it wasn't like, just to, get accepted and know that you kind of have enough talent to get into something. If I can do it, definitely anybody else can do it."
"I'm just kind of excited to show like a lot of people like what this group of high school students around the word can pull together in just a few days, and kind of show of our towns, show the sound of the arts and show a marching band isn't just football games, and it's like something bigger," Mazarakis said.
Mazaraki will play the drums. Lawes will dance with the color guard.
Bourbon County High School's marching band will make its first appearance in the parade. In 2018, the band won the KMEA Class AAA State Championship and Bands of America Class A National Championship.
Bourbon County's band is led by director Michael Stone and has more than 100 members in it.
The parade begins at 9 a.m.
