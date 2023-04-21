LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents of Conway Middle School students were informed of a gun found at the school on Thursday.
On Friday, Jefferson County Public Schools provided WDRB text of a letter sent to families.
Principal Dr. Jeannie Lett said in the letter that the school was on heightened security after a student said another student might have a gun in their backpack.
As per safety protocol, Lett said JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called. An investigation determined a gun was in a backpack in a student locker. The student will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention handbook. Lett said that includes suspension.
"It is critical that we all work together to maintain the safety of our students and staff. We are thankful that a student followed our ‘see something, say something’ safety rule and brought today’s situation to our attention," Lett wrote.
The text of the letter appears below:
April 20, 2023
Dear Conway Middle School Families,
Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we heightened our building security level today. I now have more information to share with you about what happened.
This afternoon, a student told us that another student might have a gun in their backpack. Immediately, we called JCPS Police and LMPD, which is part of our safety protocol. The investigation determined a gun was in a backpack that was inside a student’s locker.
I want to remind everyone that weapons are not allowed in any JCPS school or on a school bus. We take this matter very seriously and the student who brought the weapon to school will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook, which includes suspension.
It is critical that we all work together to maintain the safety of our students and staff. We are thankful that a student followed our ‘see something, say something’ safety rule and brought today’s situation to our attention.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact the school office at 502-485-8233.
Thank you for your continued support of our students and staff at Conway Middle School.
Sincerely,
Dr. Jeannie Lett
Principal
