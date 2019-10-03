LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man has been arrested after police say he was seen on video sexually abusing a little girl.
According to an arrest report, 38-year-old Billy Joe Chesser was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
The arrest was conducted after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch. Police say they discovered that Chesser was sharing child pornography images online.
The arrest report states that Chesser was seen on video sexually abusing a little girl between the ages of 10 and 12.
Chesser is charged with 10 counts of use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
