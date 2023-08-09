LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular east coast gas station chain known for its sandwiches and cheap eats is heading to Kentuckiana.
Wawa is looking to open a location in Elizabethtown, at the corner of Ring and Shepherdsville roads.
The proposal was approved Tuesday night by the city's planning and zoning commission. It would be the first Wawa in the state of Kentucky.
Once plans are submitted, construction can begin in a matter of weeks. Two other locations are also being planned for the Louisville area, and another in southern Indiana.
Related Stories:
- Wawa store could be coming to Mt. Washington
- Wawa files zoning change requests for 2 Louisville-area locations
- Wawa gas station, convenience store could be coming to southern Indiana
- Wawa announces plan to expand into Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.