LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular east coast gas station chain known for its sandwiches and cheap eats is heading to Kentuckiana.

Wawa is looking to open a location in Elizabethtown, at the corner of Ring and Shepherdsville roads.

The proposal was approved Tuesday night by the city's planning and zoning commission. It would be the first Wawa in the state of Kentucky.

Once plans are submitted, construction can begin in a matter of weeks. Two other locations are also being planned for the Louisville area, and another in southern Indiana.

