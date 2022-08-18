LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky police department is working to connect with more people in its community.
The Elizabethtown Police Department has joined the Nextdoor app, according to a post on its Facebook page.
It's in an effort to use the recourse in the app to connect with more people and target issues specific to neighborhoods. The department said the goal is to send crime alerts, share photos and receive concerns directly from residents.
