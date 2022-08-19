LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown soldier who died while deployed in Germany is back in the U.S.
Army Spc. Denisha Montgomery was found unresponsive in her barracks on Lucius Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Aug. 9, according to the U.S. Army. Emergency personnel were called, but Montgomery was pronounced dead.
Montgomery was assigned to the 139th Military Police Company. Officials said she was deployed to Germany from Ft. Stewart, Georgia, and was scheduled to return at the end of September with the rest of her unit.
"We are saddened by the loss of Pfc. Montgomery," Army officials said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time."
Montgomery's remains were transferred at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Aug. 15
Her death is under investigation by the Army's Criminal Investigation Division, which will conduct "a complete and thorough investigation."
The circumstances surrounding Montgomery's death are unclear. Army officials said all verified information regarding the case will be released by U.S. Army public affairs.
