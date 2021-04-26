LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Conventions, concerts and other events are slowly returning to Louisville, bringing millions of dollars to the city.
The Kentucky Exposition Center has 11 events scheduled for May, including the Kosair Shrine Circus, USA Volleyball Open National Championship and the Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention.
The Battle of the Bluegrass and the Kentucky School Board Association's annual conference are planned at the Kentucky International Convention Center next month.
The events hosted at the venues are expected to bring more than 54,000 people to Louisville and create a nearly $10 million economic impact.
