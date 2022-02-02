LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is saving a seat for Rosa Parks in honor of Black History Month.
Every TARC bus will have a seat with a sign that reminds customers of how Parks changed history on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955.
She refused to give up her seat to a white man, which triggered a wave of protests throughout the south.
“Rosa Parks’ bravery and commitment to justice and equality helped end legal segregation in America, and it all began on a city bus,” said TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler. “TARC is proud to join transit agencies across the country to honor her legacy and the movement she helped to create.”
TARC officials are encouraging the public to ride the bus at least one day in February.
