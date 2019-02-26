LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There may be some answers about a string of deadly attacks that has animal lovers concerned and investigators stumped.
Louisville Metro Animal Services is investigating a report on Tuesday of a man who fired shots at two dogs attacking his cow at a farm off Old Fegenbush Lane. That's about a mile from where two donkeys were found dead Sunday.
Animal control is looking into whether the same dogs responsible for the donkey attack could be linked to the killing of eight llamas on a farm off Newburg Road.
Investigators say bite marks on the llamas appeared to be K-9 in nature. But the donkeys' bodies were so badly decomposed that veterinarians could not do an animal autopsy.
"We think those animals had been dead for four or five days, which makes it incredibly difficult to determine cause of death. There's no doubt they had been scavenged on by coyotes, but that's a natural thing coyotes do," says wildlife biologist John Hast from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. He adds,"it's not necessarily indicative of coyotes having been involved in the death or an attack on the animal."
WDRB has a crew at the farm where the dogs reportedly attacked a cow. This story will be updated, as details become available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.