LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Falls of the Ohio State Park will share some early plans next month for the George Rogers Clark replica cabin site in Clarksville.
An open house will be the first chance to see the master plan, called "Point of Rocks," which was the original name for the George Rogers Clark home site.
Proposals will cover a variety of areas, but also the future of services and facilities at the Falls.
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 20.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
The 2001 replica log cabin was intentionally set on fire, destroying it, nearly two years ago.
The open house will be held Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Interpretive Center Auditorium.
