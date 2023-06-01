LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy should've received his high school diploma on Thursday. But, he never got the chance to finish his junior year.
Instead, Tyree Smith's parents accepted his Eastern High School diploma for him.
"I wish Tyree was here. I wish he was here. He should be here. There's no reason for him not to be," Tyree Smith's mother, Sherita Smith, said.
CLASS OF 2023 | You can see two rows of empty seats for Tyree Smith’s family. In Sept. 2021, the Eastern High School student was shot and killed while waiting at a bus stop on West Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets. Tonight at 10pm on @WDRBNews, how his classmates honored him. pic.twitter.com/FvSOLoCcQn— Molly Jett (@MolJett) June 1, 2023
In September 2021, the Eastern High School student was killed in a drive-by shooting while waiting at a bus stop on West Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets. Police said he was just a bystander, not the intended target.
"You have to be in high spirits with something like this happens. You gotta be, if I be down and how I feel most days — you'll see an ugly Sherita," said Smith. "So, I am happy. I am just grateful for this moment that we get and I've got my whole family here."
A special moment for Tyree Smith's family, and his classmates — many who knew him since middle school.
"Definitely, when he wasn't in our yearbook. So, definitely being able to do something for him to remember him in even some way is really special, and I'm really glad especially, for his family to get this," Hannah Cravens said.
Cravens used to go to Crosby Middle School with Tyree Smith. She said all Eastern High School graduates wore blue ribbons in his honor.
His mother also accepted his honorary diploma.
"I'm honored and grateful that the school thought of him in this way. I know this is something, if Tyree was here, this is something he always promised me and he always wanted; and I always said like, I'm going to graduate; and so I knew that at least I got a chance to be here somewhat," said Sherita Smith. "You know, he's not here physically, but he's here with us in spirit. I hope they strive and keep Tyree in their hearts."
Eastern High School Principal Heather Orman said it was important for them to take a moment and honor Smith's memory.
"He was close with a lot of our students here. We even had one student who did his Eagle Scout project and created a memorial garden for him," Orman said. "So his relationships with our students and many of our faculty were very meaningful."
Tyree Smith's mother said he loved to play football and was going to play after graduation. He also had dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. He would've been 18 years old now.
Two other students, a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl, were also injured in the drive-by shooting.
Louisville Metro Police charged two juveniles in the case. Demaurion Moore is being tried as an adult. LMPD said both suspects are still in custody as the court process plays out.
There were 520 Eastern High School seniors that graduated Thursday in Smith's class. Jefferson County Public Schools has more graduation ceremonies planned for this upcoming weekend.
