LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six days after a Louisville woman was shot at Westport Village, mourners returned to the shopping center to honor her memory.
Ashley Yates, 35, was found with a gunshot wound outside a store at Westport Village in the 1300 block of Herr Lane around 8 p.m. last Friday, June 30, according to Louisville Metro Police. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, where she later died.
"I refuse to let somebody turn this into a negative space, where my big sis loved to be, so we're putting a stamp on it now. This is a positive kind of place," Andrew Thompson said.
Thompson said his sister, Yates, was leaving work when he was shot in the parking lot.
LMPD said the suspected shooter died by suicide the next night.
Thompson said Yates was a victim of domestic violence, and wants to make sure her legacy remains and helps to save lives.
"Letting people know exactly who she was, and exactly what we need to do to stop others from suffering the same fate she did," he said. "Life needs to be enjoyed. That was one of her favorite sayings."
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Yates' family with funeral expenses. For information on how to donate, click here.
Her funeral will be held Friday.
