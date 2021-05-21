LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man killed in a shooting in 2019 hopes that now that some time has passed, someone with information about the murder will come forward.
Friday marked two years since 27-year-old Corey Johnson was shot and killed at his home in the Portland neighborhood, near the intersection of North 18th and West Main streets. His 5-year-old son was home with him at the time.
"I just took off running and then he walked towards me and then he just fell," described Corey Johnson Jr.
The case remains unsolved, with few leads and even fewer suspects.
"There's nothing. Not a lead. Not an answer. Not a theory," said Johnson's sister Monique Johnson. "Time does not help. It really does hurt more because the longer it goes, the less it's a focal point."
Johnson is one of 88 people murdered in 2019 that the Louisville Metro Police Department is currently or was investigating. Forty-eight of the those cases are unsolved. That's well below the national clearance rate average of 61.6%, according to the FBI.
"I could be out in public and someone could recognize me as his sister and I'll hear all the time, 'your brother was such a cool guy, your bother was so nice Who would want to do that to him?'" Johnson said. "And that's what I want to know. "Who would want to do that to him?"
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).
